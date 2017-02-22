Ken Sparks named to FCA Hall of Champions 2017 class

Carson-Newman head coach Ken Sparks. (Photo: Carson-Newman Athletics)

PIGEON FORGE - The Fellow of Christian Athletes announced Wednesday longtime Carson-Newman University football coach Ken Sparks will be inducted into its Hall of Champions 2017 class next month.

The presentation for Sparks is set for March 10 at 5:30 p.m. ET at the Music Road Resort Hotel during the Carson-Newman football championship coaching clinic.

“The Fellowship of Christian Athletes is honored to welcome Ken Sparks into the 2017 Hall of Champions,” said FCA President and CEO Shane Williamson in a release. “Ken is a wonderful example of a servant-leader whose commitment to impacting coaches and athletes for Jesus Christ has been on display for more than 30 years.

“We are so thankful for how he has given of himself toward the success of this ministry—all in an effort to help change lives through sports, FCA and God’s grace and guidance.”

Sparks coached Carson-Newman to a 338-99-2 record in 37 years as head coach.

Football coaches Bobby Bowden, Tony Dungy and Tom Landry are among the coaches who have received induction into the FCA's Hall of Champions.

