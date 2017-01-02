Lane Kiffin abruptly out as Alabama's OC, Steve Sarkisian to take over

Offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin of the Alabama Crimson Tide walks off the field after their 33-14 win over the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Oct. 22, 2016. (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

Alabama coach Nick Saban announced Monday that Lane Kiffin would no longer be the Tide's offensive coordinator during the College Football Playoff, and that Kiffin would turn his focus to his new role as the head coach at Florida Atlantic.

Former USC coach Steve Sarkisian, next year's offensive coordinator and a member of Saban's staff, assumes offensive duties, effective immediately — including the national championship game on Jan. 9.

Saban said in a statement: "We sat down following the Washington game and talked about the time demands of managing both jobs, and we recognized that it is best for our players, and for Lane, that we allow him to turn his full attention to his new head coaching role at FAU. ...This wasn't an easy decision and we appreciate the way Lane handled this in terms of doing what is best for our team. At the end of the day, both us wanted to put our players in the best position to be successful. Obviously, we are in a unique situation where we have our next offensive coordinator on staff. We have full confidence that Sark will step in right away and make this a smooth transition."

