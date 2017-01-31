WBIR
Lane Kiffin shoots low-energy FAU video ahead of National Signing Day

Jan. 2, 2017: A big shakeup in college football came early today with an abrupt adios for former vol head coach Lane Kiffin.

Mark Bergin, WBIR 10:47 AM. EST January 31, 2017

Florida Atlantic University released a promotional video on Friday with new head football coach Lane Kiffin trying to get fans to buy tickets for the upcoming season.

The school’s athletic department unveiled the video ahead of National Signing Day on Wednesday.

Kiffin, 41, has a low-energy delivery and monotone voice throughout the video. He also appears to be squinting into the sun.

Below is a transcript of what Kiffin said in the video:

“Hey Owl Nation. This is coach Kiffin. What an exciting time. Next week is National Signing Day. As we sign some of the best players in America, we need some of the best fans in America. So please join us next week for an exciting season. Come watch the Owls have a great year and championship run starting with you. Go Owls.”

A number of people posted their reaction to Kiffin’s video on Twitter.

Sports Illustrated college football writer Andy Staples decided to make a parody video to try to boost readership.

Florida Atlantic’s 2017 class is ranked 82nd in the country with 16 verbal commits, according to 247Sports.

Alabama coach Nick Saban announced Kiffin would no longer serve as the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator ahead of the College Football Playoff title game. The Clemson Tigers beat the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31 in the national championship game.

FAU signed Kiffin to a five-year, $4.75 million contract on Dec. 13, 2016. The contract will pay Kiffin $950,000 annually, which is less than the $1.4 million annual salary he made as Alabama’s offensive coordinator.

FAU is Kiffin's first head coaching job since USC, where athletic director Pat Haden fired him on Sept. 29, 2013, following a 62-41 loss to Arizona State.

Kiffin had a 28-15 record at USC from 2010-2013. He also went 7-6 in his lone season at Tennessee in 2009.

