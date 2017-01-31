Lane Kiffin shoots low-energy FAU video ahead of National Signing Day

Florida Atlantic Owls head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the media at FAU Football Stadium on Dec. 13, 2016. (Photo: Jason Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports)

Florida Atlantic University released a promotional video on Friday with new head football coach Lane Kiffin trying to get fans to buy tickets for the upcoming season.

The school’s athletic department unveiled the video ahead of National Signing Day on Wednesday.

Kiffin, 41, has a low-energy delivery and monotone voice throughout the video. He also appears to be squinting into the sun.

Below is a transcript of what Kiffin said in the video:

“Hey Owl Nation. This is coach Kiffin. What an exciting time. Next week is National Signing Day. As we sign some of the best players in America, we need some of the best fans in America. So please join us next week for an exciting season. Come watch the Owls have a great year and championship run starting with you. Go Owls.”

Commit to the Owls! Coach @Lane_Kiffin is bringing in the best recruits. Now we need the best fans!



Commit Today!https://t.co/Z6u9knOFu9 pic.twitter.com/KGMAFYDmD3 — FAU Football (@FAU_Football) January 27, 2017

A number of people posted their reaction to Kiffin’s video on Twitter.

I can't stop watching the Lane Kiffin FAU hype video. https://t.co/4QQ9NhW3cj — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 31, 2017

@mrBobbyBones Either it’s a hostage video or he’s insanely hungover. Only two options. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 31, 2017

After watching this I'm not 100% sure if Lane Kiffin isn't being held hostage at FAU pic.twitter.com/oS974EYl8O — Jack McGuire (@TailgateHeisman) January 31, 2017

It’s hard not to feel bad for Lane Kiffin in this new FAU video https://t.co/8i5ECuA3JX — SEC Football (@SECfootball) January 31, 2017

Lane Kiffin made the worst recruiting video ever and you have to see it to believe it https://t.co/9WjcPkBi6e pic.twitter.com/DaRPMX0ZuZ — O&W Report (@OandWReport) January 31, 2017

That Lane Kiffin hype video is gold. He is soooooo excited. — Sara Lumley Leitch (@sara_leitch) January 31, 2017

I'm as excited about Tuesday as Lane Kiffin was about making that horrible FAU video. — Bam (@BigBam3) January 31, 2017

Just seeing Lane Kiffin promo video for FAU. That looks like a Will Ferrell skit about a coach who took a tranq dart to the neck doing hype. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_AJC) January 31, 2017

Lane Kiffin is a genius. When was the last time you saw an FAU video all over Twitter? https://t.co/Kg0jCZALcd — OMRebelNation.com (@OMRebelNation) January 31, 2017

Sports Illustrated college football writer Andy Staples decided to make a parody video to try to boost readership.

The bosses saw the Lane Kiffin video and told me that what works for a season ticket sales drive will work for a subscription drive. pic.twitter.com/mMSIKvPKiX — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) January 31, 2017

Florida Atlantic’s 2017 class is ranked 82nd in the country with 16 verbal commits, according to 247Sports.

Alabama coach Nick Saban announced Kiffin would no longer serve as the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator ahead of the College Football Playoff title game. The Clemson Tigers beat the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31 in the national championship game.

FAU signed Kiffin to a five-year, $4.75 million contract on Dec. 13, 2016. The contract will pay Kiffin $950,000 annually, which is less than the $1.4 million annual salary he made as Alabama’s offensive coordinator.

FAU is Kiffin's first head coaching job since USC, where athletic director Pat Haden fired him on Sept. 29, 2013, following a 62-41 loss to Arizona State.

Kiffin had a 28-15 record at USC from 2010-2013. He also went 7-6 in his lone season at Tennessee in 2009.

