SEC Network to televise Tennessee Vols Orange & White game

Mark Bergin, WBIR 2:01 PM. EST February 14, 2017

KNOXVILLE - Organizers with the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday the television information for the Tennessee Volunteers Orange & White spring football game.

The SEC Network will televise the Vols’ annual spring game at Neyland Stadium on April 22 at 4 p.m. ET.

Related: Which channel is the SEC Network?

A national network will televise every SEC spring football game for the second consecutive year.

Georgia, Alabama and LSU also have their spring games on April 22.

Vanderbilt is the only SEC team that chose not to play a spring game this year.

The conference will make talent assignments and additional details available in March.

Go to the SEC's website for more information.

Date Time (ET) Programming Network
April 1 2 p.m. South Carolina spring game: Garnet-Black spring game SEC Network
April 7 7:30 p.m. Florida spring game: Orange & Blue debut SEC Network
April 8 Noon Ole Miss spring game: Grove Bowl SEC Network
April 8 2 p.m. Texas A&M spring game ESPNU
April 8 2 p.m. Auburn spring game: A-Day SEC Network
April 8 4 p.m. Mississippi State spring game: Maroon-White game SEC Network
April 14 7:30 p.m. Kentucky spring game: Kentucky Blue-White game SEC Network
April 15 2 p.m. Missouri spring game: Black & Gold game SEC Network
April 22 2 p.m. Georgia spring game: G-Day SEC Network
April 22 3 p.m. Alabama spring game: A-Day ESPN
April 22 4 p.m. Tennessee spring game: Orange & White game SEC Network
April 22 8 p.m. LSU spring game: National L-Day game SEC Network
April 29 1 p.m. Arkansas spring game: Red-White spring game SEC Network

 

