Sparks honored at street dedication ceremony

The street that runs through the heart of Carson-Newman's campus got a name change Tuesday.

College Street became Ken Sparks Way after a dedication ceremony at Stokely Dining Hall. Sparks, 72, has been in hospice care for more than two weeks now as he battles cancer.

Sparks coached the Eagles to a 338-99-2 record in his 37 years as head coach. Despite his accomplishments, he reminded the crowd on campus that the day was not about him. He had one request for those who pass through Carson-Newman's campus.

"When we walk on this street or when we do anything around this street, that we lift almighty God up," Sparks said. "So, why? So we can really have meaning with each other. So we can really touch each other's lives. So we can really encourage each other."

Sparks and his wife, Carol, cut the ribbon at the ceremony. Afterwards, the two stayed behind to give hugs and take pictures with those who attended the ceremony. A devout Christian, Coach Sparks has said he still believes God has a plan for him even after retirement.

"He's got everything we need," Sparks said. "Let's pass it on. Let's share it with each other. Let's catch it. Let's catch this thing that says, 'I want to encourage others.' I want to be a part of an eternal influence on someone else. I want this to mean something for eternity."

In a tribute to Coach Sparks, the Carson-Newman softball team ran across campus from their double-header to honor the coach at the ceremony. The move harkened back to 2014, when Sparks made his football players run from practice to the softball field when coach Vickee Kazee-Hollified won her 1000th game.

Tuesday, Hollifield won her 1100th game.

"Isn't that amazing," Sparks said. "Let's go."

