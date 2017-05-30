4-star receiver decommits from Vols

Neyland Stadium checkered in 2014. (Photo: WBIR)

Four-star wide receiver from the class of 2019 Kendrell Scurry decommitted from the Vols on Tuesday. He announced his decision on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/D1Scurry/status/869601520941223937

In the tweet, Scurry writes:

"I would like to thank the University of Tennessee for recruiting me thus far but I am officially de-committing to see what other universities have to offer. Tennessee will still remain one of my top schools through this recruiting process as I know this was a hard decision. I am eager to keep grinding hard in the classroom and on the field so I can become the top overall player in the 2019 class. Thanks to everyone for the support but I will not be taking interviews."

247Sports ranks Scurry as the number three player in state of Tennessee for the 2019 class. His Independence High School teammate, T.J. Sheffield also decomitted from the Vols in March.

Read more about Scurry at govols247.com.

© 2017 WBIR.COM