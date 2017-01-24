Jan 24, 2017; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Grant Williams (2) and guard Jordan Bone (0) celebrate after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats 82-80 at Thompson-Boling Arena. Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bryan Lynn, Custom)

Tennessee has come close to beating a ranked opponent several times this season, but until Tuesday the young Vols were 0-5 against AP Top 25 teams.

They finally broke through in an 82-80 upset win over No. 4 Kentucky in front of 19,349 fans at Thompson-Boling Arena.

"Our poise was great from the beginning. We stayed locked in with what we were trying to get done throughout the game," Vols head coach Rick Barnes said after the game.

"I'm just really, really proud and happy for these guys, because we've been in a lot of good ones with some teams we just couldn't break through and for them to get this done tonight, I appreciate them and appreciate our fans, I thought they were outstanding. Just something I hope that we can continue to build on."

The game plan for Tennessee was to get the ball inside and prevent Kentucky from running out in transition.

"One thing we weren't going to do, we made sure we weren't going to come out early and start shooting a bunch of three's and give them a chance to get the ball out in the open court and break our back like that and get the momentum," Barnes said.

The Vols took only ten shots from three-point range, their fewest three-point attempts in a game this season. Tennessee came into the night averaging about 19 three-point attempts per game.

In the win over Kentucky, the Vols shot 5-of-10 from downtown with Lamonte Turner leading the way shooting 2-of-4 from long range.

"Our guards did what they were supposed to do as opposed to trying to just jack shots up and trying to do too much," Barnes said.

"We went through a period where they did and I saw Lew (Evans) and Grant (Williams) tell our guards to calm down and start playing the way we needed to play. We still have to get consistent guard play but I thought for 40 minutes it's the best we played all year."

Tennessee got the ball inside like it wanted to, scoring 42 points in the paint.

Robert Hubbs III led the Vols with 25 points and 21 of them came inside the paint or at the free throw line. Freshman forwards Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield combined for 28 points and redshirt senior forward Lew Evans chipped in eight.

The Vols are now 3-0 over their last seven games when Williams and Schofield both score in double figures.

