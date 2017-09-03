Vols Profile: Aaron Medley

Nov 21, 2015; Columbia, MO, USA; Tennessee Volunteers kicker Aaron Medley (25) kicks a field goal against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Denny Medley, Custom)

Leading up to Tennessee's September 4 season opener against Georgia Tech, WBIR will be featuring 22 Vols in player profiles, giving you a chance to get to know them better off the field plus analysis on the players from Wes Rucker of govols247.com.

Aaron Medley is now a senior, but the kicker may have some competition. Prior to the Georgia Tech game, head coach Butch Jones had yet to make a decision regarding the kicking duties. Freshman Brent Cimaglia might see some game action against the Yellow Jackets.

Off the field, Medley enjoys playing the piano. He hopes to one day work in sports management.

Analysis from Wes Rucker of govols247.com

"This is probably the best push he's gotten throughout his career, and if you're a competitor, you want to thrive in that environment. You want to get better, you want to rise to that challenge. Aaron Medley is a guy who is capable of having a big season. Aaron Medley is a guy who has the talent, he has the mental toughness, he just has to put all those pieces together and do what he can do and he better do it or he'll be fighting for his job."

© 2017 WBIR.COM