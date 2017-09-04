Vols Profile: Darrell Taylor

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback TaQuon Marshall is tackled by Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Darrell Taylor (19) on an unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt during overtime. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: John David Mercer, Custom)

Leading up to Tennessee's September 4 season opener against Georgia Tech, WBIR will be featuring 22 Vols in player profiles, giving you a chance to get to know them better off the field plus analysis on the players from Wes Rucker of govols247.com.

Darrell Taylor didn't get a lot of action last year for the Vols, as a redshirt freshman, he only totaled 9 tackles in 8 games played. He's been the talk of the town all offseason, with coaches raving about his progress. Taylor will get a chance to prove himself, he'll be starting opposite of Jonathan Kongbo at defensive end.

What a way for Taylor to get things started. The redshirt sophomore, in his first game of the season against Georgia Tech, tabbed 12 tackles, including the two-point conversion stop in the second overtime period, clinching the win for Tennessee.

Analysis from Wes Rucker of govols247.com

"When you talk about defensive ends in the SEC, you're talking about some of the freakish athletes. He's a guy who I think fits that mold, he's really fast, really quick-twitch, really explosive and he plays with a nasty demeanor that I really really like. He's a relentless competitor, he's going to beat you and he's going to let you know that he did it. I like him a lot, I think he's a guy who might lead the team in sacks this season, and I think he's a guy who will play on Sundays at some point."

