Vols Profile: Jarrett Guarantano

Redshirt freshman quarterback Jarrett Guarantano looks to battle for the starting quarterback position. (Photo: WBIR)

Leading up to Tennessee's September 4 season opener against Georgia Tech, WBIR will be featuring 22 Vols in player profiles, giving you a chance to get to know them better off the field plus analysis on the players from Wes Rucker of govols247.com.

The New Jersey product, Jarrett Guarantano is part of the position battle for the QB1 spot this year on Rocky Top. As spring and fall camp have passed, it seems as if Quinten Dormady has taken the lead, but head coach Butch Jones has said he's not afraid to play both quarterbacks this year.

Off the field, Guarantano is a fan comedies. On the field, two of his biggest role models growing up were Alex Rodriguez, and Tennessee's very own, Peyton Manning.

Analysis from Wes Rucker of govols247.com

"When you talk about physical skills that you want in a quarterback, especially a modern quarterback, he's got all those things. He's not maybe a runner in the same mold as Josh Dobbs, but he's a good runner, he's a very good athlete. Consistency has been the issue, I think the more defenders you put on the field against him in the pass, the looser he's been with the ball, which is a common thing for young quarterbacks, but if he wants to beat Quinten Dormady for that job, he's going to have to be consistent. We all know he can make the big play, we all know he can dazzle you. On the right day, you'd think this kid is an all-world player. If he gets consistent, and I think he can at some point, then he can be a very nice football player, and he's a guy who is gonna get a chance at Tennessee. I think even if Quinten Dormady is the starter, which I would put my money on right now if I were a betting man, I think Guarantano is going to play. I think at times he's going to excite, the question is, can he put it together consistently and be a real leader at that position."

