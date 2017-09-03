Vols Profile: Jauan Jennings

Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) catches a game winning touchdown pass in front of Georgia Bulldogs safety Dominick Sanders (24) on the last play of the game during the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium on Oct. 1, 2016. (Photo: Dale Zanine, USA TODAY Sports, Custom)

Leading up to Tennessee's September 4 season opener against Georgia Tech, WBIR will be featuring 22 Vols in player profiles, giving you a chance to get to know them better off the field plus analysis on the players from Wes Rucker of govols247.com.

Originally a quarterback prospect, junior wide receiver Jauan Jennings burst onto the scene last season with two of Team 120's biggest moments: a juggling touchdown catch down the sideline at Neyland, beating Florida cornerback Teez Tabor en route to the stunning comeback victory and of course, the Hail Mary at Georgia.

Turns out, Jennings is a big fan of horses, his mom's cooking, hitting people and, of course, scoring touchdowns.

Analysis from Wes Rucker of govols247.com

"I think we all know that Jauan Jennings is a big playmaker, he showed that last season. He's a guy who, when you need a big play in a big spot, he's not afraid to be the guy to have the ball in his hands and make that big play. The question now for Jauan Jennings, what's he going to be like without Josh Malone there? Is he going to be just a guy who was a number two wide receiver, or a really good number two wide receiver, or can he be a guy who is a really good number one wide receiver? Now you're looking at a guy who plays up to his ability, could be about a thousand yard receiver. Tennessee needs a lot of playmakers to step up offensively and I think he's one of the guys that Tennessee needs to do that."

