Vols Profile: Jonathan Kongbo

Tennessee sophomore defensive lineman Jonathan Kongbo (Photo: Amy Smotherman Burgess, Knoxville News Sentinel)

Leading up to Tennessee's September 4 season opener against Georgia Tech, WBIR will be featuring 22 Vols in player profiles, giving you a chance to get to know them better off the field plus analysis on the players from Wes Rucker of govols247.com.

Jonathan Kongbo was a highly touted junior college prospect, a player Tennessee was ecstatic to get last year. Many thought that he would light the world on fire, but after a few games, it became obvious that he would need time to transition to Tennessee and the SEC.

Fast-forward to 2017, Kongbo has had an excellent offseason and looks to be a major force for Tennessee. He'll play a big role in making up for the production lost with the departure of Derek Barnett.

Off the field, Kongbo is a fan of both sushi and LeBron James.

Analysis from Wes Rucker of govols247.com

"There were times last year where I was convinced he could not last another year at Tennessee. Lo and behold, he's grown up, he took the situation, he moved back to defensive end where he's more comfortable, he's a guy who's had a really great offseason. He's a guy who has become, if not a leader, a consistent presence in that locker room. He has the talent, now he's got to put it together."

© 2017 WBIR.COM