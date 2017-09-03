Vols Profile: Quinten Dormady

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Quinten Dormady (12) during the second half against the Bowling Green Falcons at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sept. 5, 2016. Tennessee won 59 to 30. (Photo: Randy Sartin, USA TODAY Sports, Randy Sartin)

Leading up to Tennessee's September 4 season opener against Georgia Tech, WBIR will be featuring 22 Vols in player profiles, giving you a chance to get to know them better off the field plus analysis on the players from Wes Rucker of govols247.com.

Who will be QB1 this season? Junior Quinten Dormady has as good a chance as any. The Texas product has played in 10 games during his time as a Tennessee Vol, mostly in relief, throwing for 349 yards and one touchdown.

The quarterback doesn't plan on being done with football anytime soon. Whenever he's finished on the field (whether that be at the college level or the NFL) Dormady wants to move to the sidelines and coach.

Analysis from Wes Rucker of govols247.com

"He walks into a room with his chest out, chin up and has control of the situation. A lot of guys would have transferred if they weren't named the starter in their first couple of years. Quinten Dormady is a guy who stayed, he stayed and waited for his time. He thinks this is his time and I don't disagree with him. I think he will probably be the starting quarterback for Tennessee and I think he's going to do a pretty good job too. I think he's a better athlete than people think he is and I think he's a guy who can make everything throw in the book."

