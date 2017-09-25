Butch Jones rants about negativity, 'fake news'

Sep 4, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Butch Jones directs his players during warmups before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz, Custom)

Vols defensive lineman Shy Tuttle did not play in Tennessee's game against UMass. After the game, head coach Butch Jones cited an undisclosed injury.

Jones was asked about a rumor surrounding Tuttle's injury at his Monday press conference that launched a rant about media coverage. Here's the full transcript of Jones' answer (video above):

Reporter: "Was Shy Tuttle's injury related to a teammate causing him to be injured?"

"I'll tell you this, football is an emotional game, it's a competitive game. The injury was caused not by a teammate, he landed on a helmet and that's the truth. I think we have to understand, what do we want out of our media?"

"This place with the drama and again these are kids. I think we all have children and we're all adults. Are we focused on Tennessee football from a recruiting standpoint, from all the positive things this football program brings to the community, this great fan base or are we in the reality world of TV?"

"I think all of us as human beings have to self check ourselves and you may not like that answer but I'm a father, I have three boys and I think we sometimes have to put ourselves in the role of a parent as well and I understand you all have jobs to do. My expectation as a football coach, I'm the caretaker of Tennessee football. I'm here to develop and grow the football program, recruit the best possible student-athletes to represent the University of Tennessee and win football games and graduate our players. That's my responsibility. I take that very seriously. But, also, I love our kids and I'm going to protect our players and I'm going to protect our program."

"Sometimes the negativity is overwhelming. If everyone is Vols fans, how do we let our opponents use this in the recruiting process with fake news. Sometimes, again, we have to check ourselves. What are we here for? What's our values and principles that guide our life every single day? And I appreciate everyone in this room. You guys have a job to do and I'm respectful of that. I'm friends with a lot of you guys in the room and I appreciate it, but also there comes a certain time where enough is enough. So, thank you, you guys have a great day, I look forward to seeing you on Wednesday. Go Vols."

