Butch Jones using tip from Pat Summitt to help Vols

Butch Jones often undertakes research projects and other assessments during the offseason looking for any edge he can find to help his football program.

One particular tool used this offseason is something Jones learned about from legendary Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt. Jones had an East Tennessee company come in and assess the personalities and mental makeup of his players.

"What we found with this recruiting class is most of them have dominant personalities and dominant traits," Jones said. "The most we've ever had in a recruiting class."

Jones' 2017 class finished ranked 17th in the country and 7th in the SEC according to 247Sports.

"It's something that Coach Summitt used to do with her basketball teams," Jones said. "She talked about that was one of the areas she thought really helped them win and I took that from here, one of our many conversations."

Despite the dominant personalities, Jones says the freshmen have been receptive of leadership from the older players because they respect the success they've had and have formed relationships throughout the recruiting process.

Tennessee begins fall camp on Saturday afternoon, about five weeks prior to the start of the season on September 4 in Atlanta.

