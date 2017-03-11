Christian Coleman wins two national championships

Christian Coleman performs at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday, March 11, 2017. (Photo: UT Sports)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - University of Tennessee sprinter Christian Coleman won two national titles at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday.

Coleman, 21, won the 60 and 200-meter national championships.

“Me and my coaches, you know, we talked before,” Coleman said. “I just knew I had to go out and execute, and it’d be something special.”

The junior is the third person in the last 30 years to win both championships. The other two were UT’s Justin Gatlin in 2002 and TCU’s Kim Collins in 2001.

“Just to have my name up there with some of those guys, that’s incredible,” Coleman said.

Gatlin even called Coleman to congratulate him on Saturday.

Coleman won the 60-meter dash by tying a collegiate record in 6.45 seconds. The Atlanta native had a .09 second margin of victory over Houston’s Cameron Burrell, which is the largest margin of victory in NCAA Championship history.

🚨 WARNING 🔥🔥🔥 SPEED 🚨



Christian Coleman ties the Collegiate Record with 6:45 60m.



Breaks #ncaaTF meet record & facility record. pic.twitter.com/uKNTZhrBoF — NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) March 11, 2017

Coleman won the 200-meter dash in 20.11 seconds, which is the second fastest time in collegiate history. He won the NCAA Championship in the 200-meter dash for the second consecutive season.

“It’s just been a great journey with Christian Coleman and coach (Tim) Hall together,” said UT director of track and field Beth Alford-Sullivan. “It’s a great team.”

Tennessee tied for 10th place at the championships.

DID YOU KNOW: @Vol_Track's Christian Coleman (@__coleman) is 1st man in collegiate history to have all-time top-10 marks in 60 & 200. — USTFCCCA (@USTFCCCA) March 12, 2017

