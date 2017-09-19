Could Kelly become the best running back in the SEC?

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Butch Jones puts the old leather helmet on Volunteers running back John Kelly (4) after defeating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during overtime. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: John David Mercer, Custom)

In brief: I don't know.

But with one quarter of the season in the books, John Kelly has proven to run with the best of them in the SEC.

The junior running back leads the conference with 349 rushing yards and is tied with Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald for the most rushing touchdowns. His 116.3 yards per game are tops in the SEC. Among players with 40 or more rushing attempts, Kelly ranks fourth in the conference in yards per carry, with 6.2.

And this guy's in a conference with the likes of Nick Chubb and Sony Michel at Georgia, Bo Scarbrough at Alabama, and Damarea Crockett at Missouri. Talent overfloweth in the Southeast.

The Detroit native Kelly is a determined kid, one who looked reporters in the eye at UT's Media Day in August when asked if he was the best running back in the SEC and said, "Damn right."

Clearly, confidence won't be the issue.

"I came out earlier this season and said I was going to be the best running back and that's all I wanted to prove week by week," Kelly said Tuesday. "I've wanted to go out there and prove it every time. I'm glad with the numbers, but at the same time, we've got to get some W's [wins]."

Kelly's 349 rushing yards rank 11th in the nation.

"There are times when I just look at John and I'm like 'wow,'" freshman offensive lineman Trey Smith said. "He was running over people, he's a full-contact back, and that's what I really love about him. JK gets me hyped in games just by the way he plays. The violence with which he plays, it really motivates me. If a guy's going to run that hard, what is blocking for a couple seconds so I can help spring him free?"

You could call Saturday a "breakout game" for Kelly against Florida; better yet, just another feather in his cap in a string of good games in the Vols' backfield. Kelly totaled 237 all-purpose yards against the Gators, setting career highs in rushing (141) and receiving (96), earning him a place on Pro Football Focus' SEC Team of the Week.

“John Kelly is a football player," offensive coordinator Larry Scott said. "And that’s the ultimate compliment that you can give to a guy that you’re coaching and are around every day. He’s prepared, he’s competitive, he wants to win, and you can’t have enough of those guys on your football team.”

Leadership also comes naturally to the smiling, five-foot-nine skateboarder from the Midwest.

“Just as far as talking to my guys, I try to motivate them and let them know that we’re still in it and we’re fighting together," Kelly said. "That’s really just what it is. My mom used to always say I talked too much anyways, so I guess it's still going."

One thing's for certain: John Kelly has become the face of Team 121, a star-in-the-making with great instincts on the ground. He can drill through other team's schemes like a bullet. We've seen it.

Run the ball.

