Cortez McDowell, a DB from Locust Grove, Ga. | 6-1 | 201 lbs. (Photo: @Vol_photos/UT Sports)

There are just 20 days until Tennessee opens their season in Atlanta against Georgia Tech. Only two more Tuesdays to get past, about 480 hours, however you want to look at it.

In honor of 20 days, here's a look back at the number 20's significance to Tennessee football.

Not only did team 1 20 beat Florida last season, breaking an 11-game losing streak to the Gators, in 1998 the Vols snapped a five-game losing streak to Florida with a 20 --17 overtime victory at Neyland Stadium. That turned out to be their most-highly attended game of the season.

That same year number 20 , All-American running back Travis Henry had a breakout season, leading the team with nearly one thousand yards rushing and tied quarterback Tee Martin with a team high seven rushing touchdowns. Henry was drafted by the Bills in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft, and would later retire as a Bronco.

We all know how that '98 season ended though, undefeated with a national championship win over Florida state in the Fiesta Bowl.

The number 20 jersey now belongs to senior linebacker Cortez McDowell, who had a breakout season of his own last year, recording personal bests in tackles, tackles for loss, interceptions, and passes defended.

