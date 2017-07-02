Rick Barnes can't look back over spring workouts and single out one returning player who stood out among his teammates. For the third-year Tennessee basketball coach, that's a good thing.

"There’s not one guy that hasn’t gotten better," Barnes told GoVols247. "Not one guy. They’ve all improved themselves. That’s what we’re excited about and what we want to keep doing."

arnes and his staff reshaped the Tennessee roster, with guards Kwe Parker and Shembari Phillips transferring out of the program while transfers guards Chris Darrington and James Daniel were added.

Darrington's speed, scoring standing out among Vols' newcomers

