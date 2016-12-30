Derek Barnett breaks Vols sacks record

Tennessee Volunteers Derek Barnett (9) and Jonathan Kongbo (1) talk with Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Ryker Fyfe (17) after a near sack during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel, Custom)

In his hometown of Nashville, Derek Barnett broke Reggie White's school record for career sacks.

"It was very special," Barnett said. "Family and friends were here. It was great. It was even more special to get it with my teammates. We put a lot of work in. People don't see all the work we put in."

Barnett careened around the right side of the offensive line to record his 33rd career sack, taking down Nebraska's Ryker Fyfe in the fourth quarter of Tennessee's Music City Bowl win.

"It was a great feeling. I can't really describe it," Barnett said.

"I just know it happened really fast. It was a blink and then he was on the ground."

"Barnett is a good player obviously," Fyfe said. "I hate to say it, but he is. He talked a lot of trash out there, but yeah, he's a good player."

Tennessee head coach Butch Jones had to take a timeout to allow the Vols to celebrate with Barnett so they wouldn't get a 15-yard penalty.

"I think that shows you the respect that our football team has for Derek Barnett." Jones said.

"The excitement and the unselfishness of our football team; that they wanted to go celebrate with him because they knew that that was a milestone; that that was something very, very special. And that's one of those moments in time that you'll always remember."

Barnett was harassing Fyfe all day and came very, very close to breaking the record several times earlier in the game with hits to the 'Huskers QB just as he delivered the ball.

"As a D-lineman, you have to have that mind-set and you're not going to get home every time," Barnett said. "I know the guys beside me, they are going to keep working. I know I've got to keep working. The football gods will reward you if you keep grinding."

A pass interference penalty called on one of Barnett's teammates on fourth down extended the Cornhuskers fourth quarter drive, allowing Barnett more opportunities to get the record-breaking sack and he capitalized. If it weren't for the penalty, Tennessee would have gotten the ball back and might have run out the clock.

"I think Reggie probably helped on that," Barnett said with a laugh.

"I think he was looking down. I think he probably tossed a little flag for me."

Barnett is a junior, but will likely be leaving early for the NFL, even though he says he hasn't decided yet.

"I'm going to sit down with my mom and talk it over," Barnett said after the game. "I have made no final decision yet. But I'll talk it over with my family, we'll decide what's best for us."

Pro Football Focus projects him as the number four overall pick in the draft.

The Nashville native finishes with 13 sacks for the season, the third straight year he's recorded 10 or more, the first SEC player to accomplish that feat.

White had 15 sacks during his senior season, which is Tennessee's single-season record.





Barnett has done the vast majority of his damage against good competition - 29 of his 33 career sacks have come in SEC play and 32 of them came against Power Five conference opponents.