Derek Barnett leaving Vols for NFL Draft

Derek Barnett had one of the best careers in Tennessee history and now he's setting his sights on the NFL.

Everyone thought the junior would leave early for the draft and now he appears ready to announce he's moving on, according to his Twitter account.





It has been 3 great years. I'm very thankful for getting the opportunity to play at Tennessee! Thank you all for the many memories pic.twitter.com/QSZfytpef8 — Derek Barnett (@dbarnett25) January 3, 2017

"It has been a great 3 years. I'm very thankful for getting the opportunity to play at Tennessee! Thank you for all the many memories," Barnett said in a tweet.

The Nashville native holds the Vols all-time sacks record with 33. He broke the legendary Reggie White's record with a sack in the final minutes of the Music City Bowl on Friday.





Our partners at GoVols247 reported over the weekend that Barnett and his family were meeting with potential agents.

Barnett is expected to be taken in the first round of April's NFL Draft in Philadelphia.

Most mock drafts predict the defensive end will go in the top ten and some think he could go as high as number three overall to Jacksonville.

Barnett compiled 197 tackles, 52 tackles for loss, 33 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception during his three seasons at Tennessee.

The vast majority of that damage came against the best competition. All but one of Barnett's 33 sacks were against Power Five conference foes and 29 of his sacks came in SEC play.