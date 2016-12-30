Dec 30, 2016; Nashville , TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) drops back to pass during the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Nissan Stadium. Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Dobbs joined Peyton Manning as the only Tennessee quarterbacks to win three consecutive bowl games when the Vols defeated Nebraska 38-24 in the Music City Bowl on Saturday in Nashville.

Dobbs was named MVP of the game and rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns, moving him past Heath Shuler into sole possession of the Vols single season quarterback rushing touchdown record with 12 for the year.

"He's a great, great competitor," Vols head coach Butch Jones said of Dobbs. "I knew he was going to play one of his best games. I was worried he was too amped up before the game, and I told him, 'You've got four quarters of football. Don't win it in the first quarter. Take what they give you.'"

Dobbs listened.

His third rushing touchdown seemed to put Tennessee on the path to sealing the game with a 31-14 lead early in the fourth quarter but Nebraska quickly answered with a field goal and Tyler Byrd fumbled the ensuing kickoff.

The Cornhuskers took advantage of the good field position and scored on a 9-yard Ryker Fyfe QB-keeper, his first career rushing TD, to pull within one score at 31-24.

Dobbs was there yet again to make a play when Tennessee needed him, rushing for 11 yards on a key 3rd-and-3 following the 'Husker score.

On the next play, the senior QB delivered a perfect deep ball to his buddy Josh Malone who had beaten his defender down the middle for a 59-yard touchdown to push the lead back to two scores.

"I'm thankful for all the wonderful moments I've been able to share at the University of Tennessee," Dobbs said after his final college game.

"I'm thankful for just the opportunity to wear the T on my chest and on my helmet. It's been a heck of a ride, and I'm with the guys who are at the right of me, and I wouldn't go to war with anyone else."

Malone hauled in five receptions for 120 yards. Dobbs racked up 291 passing yards, completing 23 of his 38 attempts.

"I thought our bowl preparation was outstanding,: Jones said. "We didn't have one poor practice. These players came every single day. We asked a lot out of them and they delivered that. We had obviously critical plays at critical moments of the game."

Derek Barnett thwarted any further Nebraska comeback attempts with his 33rd career sack, breaking Reggie White's school record.

"We had a hard time blocking defensive front, and of course, No. 9 in particular, and then we gave up big plays," Nebraska head coach Mike Riley said.

Tennessee Volunteers Derek Barnett (9) and Jonathan Kongbo (1) talk with Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Ryker Fyfe (17) after a near sack during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel, Christopher Hanewinckel)

"My opinion, he's the best defensive end in the country," Jones said. "Best defensive player in the country. And he just works: He works his craft every single day, ultra, ultra competitive."

Tennessee led Nebraska 21-7 at halftime.





Both teams remained scoreless through the first quarter, but John Kelly got the Vols on the board with a 28-yard run down the sideline early in the second quarter.

Tennessee's defense forced a three-and-out and the offense marched back down the field and scored on a Josh Dobbs 10-yard scramble to go up 14-0.





That touchdown run made Dobbs only the third quarterback in SEC history with 15 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns in two separate seasons, joining Tim Tebow and Dak Prescott.

Nebraska finally got its offense going late in the second quarter with a couple of big pass plays - a 33-yarder hauled in by Cethan Carter and a great catch by Brandon Reilly, fighting Emmanuel Moseley near the goal line to come down with the ball for a touchdown to cut the Tennessee lead to 7.

The Vols got the ball after the 'Huskers score with 1:36 left in the half and executed a great 75-yard two-minute drill drive capped by a two-yard Dobbs touchdown run.

In the first half, Tennessee's defense played its best half of football against an FBS opponent perhaps since the second half of the Florida game, holding Nebraska to seven points and 118 total yards.

Tennessee finishes the season at 9-4, the same record as the 2015 season.

"Just really, really proud of these guys," Jones said. This is a special group of kids up here. It's a special football team and I'm really proud of our seniors. This football program has won 15 of its last 19 games and this program just won its third consecutive Bowl game. First time it's been done since '94, '95 and '96 and these guys have meant so much to us."









