Dobbs signs with Steelers

Josh Dobbs signed his rookie contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday.

He tweeted a picture, saying:

The ink is dry! Blessed to be OFFICIALLY a part of the great @steelers Fam! Thanks to the Rooney family, GM Colbert, @CoachTomlin & staff!





Dobbs was drafted in the fourth round by Steelers, number 135 overall. Pittsburgh begins OTAs on Tuesday. Fellow VFL and rookie Steeler Cam Sutton has yet to sign his rookie deal with Pittsburgh but did participate in rookie minicamp.

