WBIR
Close

Dobbs signs with Steelers

Josh Dobbs was drafted by Pittsburgh in the fourth round with the 135th pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. He was watching from his parents home in Georgia with family and friends.

WBIR 6:28 PM. EDT May 22, 2017

Josh Dobbs signed his rookie contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday.

He tweeted a picture, saying:

The ink is dry! Blessed to be OFFICIALLY a part of the great @steelers Fam! Thanks to the Rooney family, GM Colbert, @CoachTomlin & staff!


Dobbs was drafted in the fourth round by Steelers, number 135 overall. Pittsburgh begins OTAs on Tuesday. Fellow VFL and rookie Steeler Cam Sutton has yet to sign his rookie deal with Pittsburgh but did participate in rookie minicamp.

© 2017 WBIR.COM

WBIR

Josh Dobbs graduates from UT

WBIR

Roommates as freshmen, Dobbs, Sutton will be teammates in NFL

WBIR

Josh Dobbs excited to be a Steeler

WBIR

Photo Gallery: Josh Dobbs' career with Vols

WBIR

Josh Dobbs, LaTroy Lewis take kids on shopping spree

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories