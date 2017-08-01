Would Tennessee coach Butch Jones be a realistic candidate for the head coaching vacancy at Ole Miss?
The answer is yes, according to CBS Sports columnist Dennis Dodd.
Dodd on Monday published a list of 15 realistic names Ole Miss should consider to replace Hugh Freeze. Jones, entering his fifth season at Tennessee, was third on the list.
Here's the reasoning from Dodd:
READ MORE AT GOVOLS247: Dodd: Butch Jones among 'realistic candidates' for Ole Miss job
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs