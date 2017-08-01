WBIR
Dodd: Butch Jones among realistic candidates for Ole Miss job

Grant Ramey, GoVols247 , WBIR 1:30 PM. EDT August 01, 2017

Would Tennessee coach Butch Jones be a realistic candidate for the head coaching vacancy at Ole Miss?

The answer is yes, according to CBS Sports columnist Dennis Dodd.

Dodd on Monday published a list of 15 realistic names Ole Miss should consider to replace Hugh Freeze. Jones, entering his fifth season at Tennessee, was third on the list.

Here's the reasoning from Dodd:

