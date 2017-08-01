Dodd: Butch Jones among realistic candidates for Ole Miss job

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Butch Jones roams the sidelines during the first quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Neyland Stadium on Nov. 19, 2016. (Photo: Randy Sartin, USA TODAY Sports, Randy Sartin)

Would Tennessee coach Butch Jones be a realistic candidate for the head coaching vacancy at Ole Miss?

The answer is yes, according to CBS Sports columnist Dennis Dodd.

Dodd on Monday published a list of 15 realistic names Ole Miss should consider to replace Hugh Freeze. Jones, entering his fifth season at Tennessee, was third on the list.

Here's the reasoning from Dodd:

