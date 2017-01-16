ESPN: Fulmer a 'leading candidate' for UT athletic director

Phillip Fulmer (Photo: Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE - Could Phillip Fulmer be the next Tennessee athletic director?

Fans have talked about it for years, and the former coach has admitted in the past he might be interested, so could it really happen?

ESPN's Chris Low, a WBIR contributor, says according to sources, the answer is yes.

Low calls Fulmer a "prime candidate" to replace Dave Hart, who will retire at the end of June.

Fulmer would not confirm that to Low, but told him that, "I want what is best for UT."



The now 66 year old Fulmer spent more than three decades in Big Orange, as a player and coach. He was fired in 2008 after going 5-7. The previous year, the Vols tied for their last SEC East championship. His overall record as head coach at UT was 152–52, with a national championship in 1998.

Fulmer, who never took another coaching job, has remained in Knoxville and still has close ties to the university and community.

(© 2017 WBIR)