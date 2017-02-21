Examining Vols' NCAA Tourney resume

Jan 28, 2017; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes during the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Thompson-Boling Arena. Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Randy Sartin, Custom)

Coming into the season, not many people outside of Tennessee's campus thought the Vols would make the NCAA Tournament.

With four games left, the Vols are squarely in the mix to go dancing.

ESPN has the Vols on the outside looking in, in its current bracketology outlook. Tennessee is the second team out of the tournament.

USA Today has the Vols playing in the First Four in Dayton against Syracuse as an 11 seed.

CBS has them out of the tournament at the moment, not even in the "first four out" category.

Tennessee has work to do.

Here are the main criteria the NCAA selection committee looks at:

1. Quality Wins - victories over teams in the top 50 of the RPI (ratings percentage index)

Tennessee currently has two such wins - over Kentucky (7th in RPI) at home and Vanderbilt (48th) on the road. The Vols win over Kansas State (55th) could end up being considered a quality win as well and they'll have a chance to add a least a couple more.

2. Record against RPI Top 100

Tennessee is 8-11 against top 100 teams, which seems to be a decent record when comparing against other bubble teams. Again, the Vols will have a chance to improve on this down the stretch.

3. Bad losses - losing to teams ranked outside the RPI top 100

The Vols are in good shape in this column with just one bad loss - on the road at Mississippi State. The Bulldogs haven't won since beating Tennessee and are ranked 122nd in the RPI.

4. Strength of Schedule

This is the strongest part of the Vols' resume, ranking 9th in strength of schedule. Non-conference schedule is considered by the committee and Rick Barnes' strategy of playing a very tough early schedule could pay off. Tennessee also ranks 9th in non-conference strength of schedule, higher than any other bubble team, thanks to games against Gonzaga, Oregon, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

Editor's note: ESPN's "Daily RPI" rankings were used for this article. Rankings are as of Tuesday, February 21st.

BUBBLE TEAM COMPARISON

Let's compare the Vols resume to that of other bubble teams.





ESPN has Seton Hall and Georgia Tech as the last two teams in the tournament and Illinois State right in front of the Vols as the last team out of the tournament, so we'll compare Tennessee to them.

The record is against Division I teams only, just like the selection committee will see it (the Vols have a win over D-II Chaminade and Georgia Tech has a win over D-II Tusculum that won't count in the committee's eyes).

The Vols have a clear advantage in strength of schedule and a slightly better record against top 100 teams but perhaps are a little lacking in the quality wins department at the moment. Georgia Tech has a great resume in that regard, having beaten North Carolina, Florida State, Notre Dame and VCU, all ranked in the top 26 in the RPI.

Tennessee will probably need to win out in the regular season to make the tournament. What the Vols would need to do in the SEC tournament remains to be seen. The picture will be clearer when the regular season is over.

Beating Vanderbilt (48th in RPI) and South Carolina (30th) would give the Vols at least one more victory over an RPI top-50 team (Vandy would probably drop out of the top 50 with a loss), and boost their record against top-100 teams.

If Tennessee wins out and Kansas State and Vanderbilt end the season in the top 50, that would give the Vols five quality wins and an 11-11 record against the top 100 (including beating Alabama in the regular season finale) with just one bad loss and the 9th hardest schedule in the nation.

Solid resume if you ask me. It's up to the Vols to go out and get it.

