Farragut punter Joe Doyle commits to Tennessee

Farragut punter Joe Doyle accepted a preferred walk-on offer to play for the Vols.

WBIR 11:57 PM. EST February 10, 2017

The Vols have one more late addition to the recruiting class of 2017 and he won't have to travel far for college.

Under Armour All-American punter Joe Doyle from 5A state champion Farragut High School committed to Tennessee on Friday, accepting a preferred walk-on offer.


Doyle announced his commitment on Twitter. He is the fifth ranked punter in the nation according to Kohl's Kicking Camps.

