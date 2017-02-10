Farragut punter Joe Doyle commits to Tennessee

The Vols have one more late addition to the recruiting class of 2017 and he won't have to travel far for college.
Under Armour All-American punter Joe Doyle from 5A state champion Farragut High School committed to Tennessee on Friday, accepting a preferred walk-on offer.
Doyle announced his commitment on Twitter. He is the fifth ranked punter in the nation according to Kohl's Kicking Camps.
