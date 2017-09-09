First Vol Walk of the 2017 season

The Vols arrive at Neyland Stadium for the home opener against Indiana State.

The Vol Walk tradition continued on Saturday, with the Vols walking down Peyton Manning Pass and Phillip Fulmer Drive while greeting the fans on their way to Neyland Stadium.

It starts a little earlier this year, two and a half hours before kickoff. The pregame routine has changed under new strength and conditioning coach Rock Gullickson with the Vols arriving earlier to give them more time to get stretched out and ready for the game.

The Vol Walk tradition started with the Alabama game in October 1990. The Pride of the Southland Band, cheerleaders and Smokey are always there to help welcome the Vols.

Tennessee takes on Indiana State at 4 p.m. You can watch the game on SEC Network.

Watch WBIR and wbir.com tonight after the game for coverage and we will break things down on Sunday Sports Talk from 9:15-9:30 on Sunday morning.

