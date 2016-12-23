WBIR
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Five things on Tennessee's Christmas list

Luke Slabaugh digs into the five things the Vols want for Christmas.

WBIR 6:45 PM. EST December 23, 2016

10Sports anchor Luke Slabaugh picks five things the Big Orange could use this holiday season.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories