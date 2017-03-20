8 UT football players to miss spring practice due to injuries

Butch Jones addresses members of the media on Monday, March 20, 2017. (Photo: WBIR)

University of Tennessee football coach Butch Jones announced Monday eight players will miss spring practice due to injuries.

Jones confirmed the following players will not participate in the team’s 15 spring practices:

· Junior defensive back Micah Abernathy

· Redshirt junior defensive back Rashaan Gaulden

· Sophomore wide receiver Brandon Johnson

· Redshirt senior offensive lineman Brett Kendrick

· Junior defensive lineman Kyle Phillips

· Redshirt senior wide receiver Josh Smith

· Junior defensive lineman Shy Tuttle

· Redshirt senior defensive lineman Kendal Vickers

The University of Tennessee football team begins its spring practice on Tuesday.

"To me, this is the most important part of the development of your football team," Jones said.

Practices are closed to the public except for the Orange & White Game at Neyland Stadium on April 22.

Jones did not name a starting quarterback on Monday, and said there is no timetable to name any of his team’s starters.

Tennessee must replace Joshua Dobbs, who finished his UT career with a 23-12 record as a starting quarterback. Junior Quinten Dormady, redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano and redshirt sophomore Sheriron Jones will compete for the starting position.

Jones said he's looking for "consistency" in his team's next starting signal caller.

There are no position changes for any players on UT's roster going into spring practice, according to Jones.

On Monday, Jones also said he is pleased with the changes to his coaching staff, which includes the additions of defensive line coach Brady Hoke, quarterbacks coach Mike Canales, wide receivers coach Kevin Beard, defensive backs coach Charlton Warren and director of strength and conditioning Rock Gullickson.

"I think the chemistry has been there almost instantaneously," Jones said of his new staff.

2017 Tennessee Spring Football Practice Dates

Tuesday, March 21 - Practice No. 1

Thursday, March 23 - Practice No. 2

Saturday, March 25 - Practice No. 3

Tuesday, March 28 - Practice No. 4

Thursday, March 30 - Practice No. 5

Saturday, April 1 - Practice No. 6

Tuesday, April 4 - Practice No. 7

Thursday, April 6 - Practice No. 8

Saturday, April 8 - Practice No. 9

Tuesday, April 11 - Practice No. 10

Thursday, April 13 - Practice No. 11

Saturday, April 15 - Practice No. 12

Tuesday, April 18 - Practice No. 13

Thursday, April 20 - Practice No. 14

Saturday, April 22 - Practice No. 15 (Orange & White Game)

