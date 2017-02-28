FIU wide receivers coach Kevin Beard. (Photo: Custom)

Florida International University wide receivers coach Kevin Beard is set to join Tennessee's staff at the same position, per reports.

Beard, 36, joined the FIU staff in 2017 after spending the 2016 season at Georgia as a quality control coach. Prior to his time at Georgia, Beard spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Miami. His time at Miami overlaps with that of Tennessee offensive coordinator Larry Scott, who coached at Miami from 2013-2015.

The team has not yet confirmed the news.

Former 247Sports contributor John Brice first reported a deal was close Tuesday morning.

Here's my new blog: https://t.co/FMtbATSSek

Meanwhile I hear John Currie is nearly done as A.D.; ditto Kevin Beard as #Vols WR coach. — John Brice (@JohnDBrice1) February 28, 2017

The Miami blog CanesInSight.com also reported the news Tuesday afternoon.

Source tells CanesInSight that FIU WR Coach & former UM assistant Kevin Beard is set to be Tennessee's WR coach. Should become official soon — Peter Ariz (@PeterAriz) February 28, 2017

Beard replaces former Tennessee receivers coach Zach Azzani, who left the program earlier in February to take the same position for the NFL's Chicago Bears.

Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman reported Tuesday that Beard would indeed leave FIU's staff after a very brief stint, and was expected to become the new receivers coach at Tennessee.

SOURCE: WR coach Kevin Beard is leaving #FIU staff & is expected to become #Tennessee's new WR coach. 1st reported by Peter Ariz. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 28, 2017

He played college football at Miami before playing arena football professionally from 2005-2007.

(© 2017 WBIR)