Elite 2020 WR commits to Tennessee

Rising sophomore wide receiver Leonard Manuel of Vanguard High School in Ocala, Fla., announced Sunday on his Twitter account that he has committed to Tennessee.
"After long consideration I would like to announce my commitment to University of Tennessee #Govols #RockyTop," he wrote in a note posted on his Twitter account.
