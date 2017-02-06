WBIR
GoVols247: Brady Hoke joining Vols' staff, already studying personnel

John Brice, GoVols247 , WBIR 12:53 PM. EST February 06, 2017

Brady Hoke, a longtime associate of Butch Jones and former head coach at multiple Football Bowls Subdivision schools including the University of Michigan, will join Jones’ University of Tennessee staff, as 247Sports and GoVols247 first reported several weeks ago.

Hoke spent the 2016 season as defensive coordinator at the University of Oregon, but Hoke was not retained when the Ducks fired head coach Mark Helfrich and staff.

247Sports and GoVols247 noted this past week and weekend that Hoke’s addition to the Vols’ staff was imminent.

