GoVols247: Receivers coach Zach Azzanni leaving Vols for NFL

WBIR 9:45 AM. EST February 22, 2017

Tennessee wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni is leaving Butch Jones' staff in Knoxville to coach receivers for the Chicago Bears.

Tennessee's Ryan Robinson confirmed the move to GoVols247 Wednesday morning.

Azzanni has been on staff with the Vols since 2013, coaching wide receivers and also serving as recruiting coordinator (2013-14) and pass-game coordinator (2015-16).

