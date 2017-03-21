GoVols247: Safety Stephen Griffin planning to transfer

Safety Stephen Griffin plans to transfer out of the Tennessee program in hopes of earning more playing time elsewhere. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - Safety Stephen Griffin plans to transfer out of the Tennessee program in hopes of earning more playing time elsewhere, a program source confirmed to GoVols247 on Tuesday.

The move — and it was an amicable move — seems to make sense for Griffin, who will be a junior in the fall and would seem to be on the outside looking in for playing time at a position of major strength for the Vols.

Options at safety certainly aren’t an issue for the Vols, who still have senior Todd Kelly Jr., junior Micah Abernathy, senior Evan Berry, junior Rashaan Gaulden and sophomore Nigel Warrior. Two more talented safeties — including Maleik Gray, the nation’s No. 78 overall prospect in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite — signed with Tennessee in February and are scheduled to enroll this summer.

