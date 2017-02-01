WBIR
Close

GoVols247: Vols add in-state quarterback as preferred walk-on

Ryan Callahan, GoVols247 , WBIR 9:44 AM. EST February 01, 2017

Senior quarterback Brandon Hines of Independence High School in Thompson's Station, Tenn., announced Tuesday on his Twitter account that he has committed to Tennessee as a preferred walk-on.

"Proud to announce that I have committed to continue my football and academic careers at the University of Tennessee! GBO #blessed #VFL," he tweeted.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Hines joined three-star quarterback Seth Washington of Dallas as the second quarterback in the 2017 class to accept a preferred walk-on offer from the Vols.

Go to GoVols247’s website to read more.

GoVols247


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories