GoVols247: Vols add in-state quarterback as preferred walk-on

Brandon Hines of Independence High School (Photo: Twitter, @bhiens5000)

Senior quarterback Brandon Hines of Independence High School in Thompson's Station, Tenn., announced Tuesday on his Twitter account that he has committed to Tennessee as a preferred walk-on.

"Proud to announce that I have committed to continue my football and academic careers at the University of Tennessee! GBO #blessed #VFL," he tweeted.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Hines joined three-star quarterback Seth Washington of Dallas as the second quarterback in the 2017 class to accept a preferred walk-on offer from the Vols.

Proud to announce that I have committed to continue my football and academic careers at the University of Tennessee! GBO🍊#blessed #VFL pic.twitter.com/10EvE8p4AU — Brandon Hines MM™ (@bhines5000) January 31, 2017

