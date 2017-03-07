Jalen Hurd's mom disses Alvin Kamara in tweet

Alvin Kamara runs the 40-yard dash at the 2017 NFL Combine. (Photo: Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports)

Jalen Hurd's mother wasn't impressed with Tennessee running back Alvin Kamara.

Tara Smotherman tweeted on Friday afternoon in response to a story on Kamara's performance at the NFL Combine, “Teams will find out soon enough. Many reasons he was the ‘backup’.”

Kamara posted the best vertical jump (39.5 inches) and the best broad jump (10’11”) among the 33 running backs participating at this year's combine. He ran an official 4.56 in the 40-yard dash, which ranked 15th among running backs. Kamara also had 15 reps on the 225-pound bench press.

Prior to the Combine, said that @Vol_Football RB Alvin Kamara would have a first round grade from all 32 teams by draft day. I'm on track. — Charles Davis (@CFD22) March 3, 2017

Smotherman’s husband issued the following statement following the backlash from his wife’s tweet:

“My wife and I wish Alvin Kamara the best. His family and himself were always very respectful and kind to us. We don’t want anything else wrote about us. We all as a family want to move on and leave this chapter of our life behind. Arthur Smotherman.”

Hurd has visited Louisville and California, according to GoVols247. He has yet to decide where he’ll continue his college football career.

Kamara is one of six Tennessee Volunteers participating in this year’s NFL Scouting Combine.

Statement from Jalen Hurd's parents regarding "Tweet" sent by Tara Smotherman regarding Alvin Kamara. pic.twitter.com/inLWAGx9Lt — Ultimate SEC Show (@UltimateSECShow) March 6, 2017

