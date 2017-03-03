Kamara impresses at NFL Combine, Dobbs up next

Mar 3, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Alvin Kamara runs the 40 yard dash during the 2017 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Brian Spurlock)

Alvin Kamara represented Tennessee's six-man draft class first in the NFL Combine on Friday.

He did not disappoint.

Kamara led all running backs with a 39.5 inch vertical jump and 10-foot, 11-inch broad jump, adding to the NFL prospect's already-increasing draft stock.

"Am I confident that I'm a first round pick?" Kamara said during his media availability Thursday. "I feel like after my combine performance, it's just up to the teams to decide."

Kamara boasts an ability to impact the game with his legs and his hands on offense and on special teams. He finished the 2016 season at UT with a team-high 1,188 all-purpose yards and 13 total touchdowns. Despite playing in only 11 games and starting just seven of them, Kamara tied for third in the SEC in total touchdowns scored (13), seventh in all-purpose yards (1,188) and ninth in total points (78).

"Just my versatility, that's the major thing," Kamara said. "You can see I'm different from a lot of those backs but still have a lot of those qualities. A lot of teams have been talking about special teams, and of course me being able to catch out of the backfield and being comfortable lining up in the slot."

Kamara's 40-yard dash clocked in at 4.56 seconds, a statistic he'll look to improve upon when Tennessee hosts its Pro Day on March 31.

DOBBS MEETS WITH MEDIA

Josh Dobbs will work out for scouts Saturday after a storied career at UT that saw him go 23-12 as the Vols' starting quarterback.

The VFL has been traveling back and forth from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida to Knoxville. The aerospace engineering major has six more credit hours to complete at UT before he's finished with school.

Dobbs said he's been preparing for this opportunity since he arrived in Knoxville back in 2013.

"It's really cool, I remember sitting in the quarterback room freshman year," Dobbs said Friday. "Coach [Mike] Bajakian [former Vols offensive coordinator], who's now the quarterbacks coach of the Buccaneers, is here as well. He would always tell us, 'I'm making you guys draw plays so when you guys go to the combine, you guys already know what the coaches are looking for.'"

Dobbs, a projected late-round pick, had his usual cool and calm demeanor when he met with reporters Friday. The bigger stage of the NFL Combine hadn't gotten to him.

"I don't really think I'm trying to prove anything," Dobbs said. "My goal is to come out here and be myself. Have fun, show off my fundamentals, my ability to come out and throw with a group of receivers successfully that I haven't worked timing with."

Dobbs set UT records for career rushing yards by a quarterback (2,160), career rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (32), single-season rushing yards by a quarterback (831 in 2016) and single-season rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (12 in 2016). His 2,160 career rushing yards rank 14th among all players in program history.

The quarterback drew comparisons to Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott, who had a breakout rookie season in 2016. Dobbs, Prescott, and Florida's Tim Tebow are the only SEC quarterbacks to record 15 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns in multiple seasons. The trio, plus Johnny Manziel, are the only quarterbacks in SEC history to have 50 career passing touchdowns and 25 career rushing touchdowns.

"It was definitely great to see all the success that Dak has had this past year," Dobbs, who met Prescott at the Peyton Manning Passing Academy. "You could tell he was going to be successful at the next level, and he has been, and he will continue to be."

The idea of landing a prospect in Josh Dobbs who could - theoretically - follow the same trajectory as a Prescott has had a lot of teams calling the future pro quarterback.

"It's exciting, you go from playing in the SEC - one of the top conferences in the nation - to playing in the National Football League, against guys that you've been playing with for a while," Dobbs said. "I'm excited to see what the future holds.

"I have a lot of confidence in my abilities," Dobbs said. "I know what I can do at the next level."

