Larry Scott, David Cutcliffe have something in common
The knock on new Vols offensive coordinator Larry Scott is he doesn't have experience as an offensive coordinator at the college level. Neither did David Cutcliffe before he took over the role at Tennessee in the '90s.
WBIR 1:25 AM. EST January 21, 2017
