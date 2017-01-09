Manning to College Football Hall of Fame
The National Football Foundation announced Monday former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Peyton Manning was a first-ballot selection to the College Football Hall of Fame.Manning is set to become the 20th University of Tennessee
WBIR 6:36 PM. EST January 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
RAW: Gatlinburg sky lift assessing damage after wildfires
-
Homegrown: Kelsea Ballerini
-
Tips to avoid the holiday gains
-
Joel Silverberg remembers Jeff Jacoby
-
Maintaining Your Weight During the Holidays
-
Getting ready for round two of Cyber Monday
-
Family loses home while supporting Sevier County victims
-
Arrowmont school feeds those in need
-
TBI investigates shooting in Monroe County
-
First responders lose home
More Stories
-
Randy Boyd leaving state economic development postJan. 9, 2017, 4:33 p.m.
-
Drivers petition for safer Hwy 62 in Morgan CountyJan. 9, 2017, 3:29 p.m.
-
TVA hits 4th highest winter weekend peak ever for…Jan. 9, 2017, 12:59 p.m.