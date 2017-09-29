Peyton Manning on why he invited other Vols' College Football Hall of Famers to join him on field
Peyton Manning will be honored by the National Football Foundation during Tennessee's game with Georgia on Saturday. He will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame later this year. He personally called the living members of the Hall who played
WBIR 3:18 PM. EDT September 29, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Newport Animal Shelter likely to close
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender
-
Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop
-
Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe
-
Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor
-
Newport animal shelter could close
-
Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions
More Stories
-
Peyton Manning recalls why he wanted to come to TennesseeSep 29, 2017, 3:31 p.m.
-
Jury deliberating in Tyler Enix trialSep 29, 2017, 11:57 a.m.
-
Sevierville man charged in Gatlinburg woman's killingSep 29, 2017, 2:36 p.m.