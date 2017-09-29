Peyton Manning reminisces about first visit to Tennessee

Peyton Manning is back in Knoxville for the Tennessee-Georgia game. He ate lunch Friday at the Copper Celler on Cumberland Ave with his dad, Archie and Coach Phillip Fulmer. It's the same spot where he ate on his first visit to UT.

WBIR 3:14 PM. EDT September 29, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories