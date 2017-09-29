Peyton Manning reminisces about first visit to Tennessee
Peyton Manning is back in Knoxville for the Tennessee-Georgia game. He ate lunch Friday at the Copper Celler on Cumberland Ave with his dad, Archie and Coach Phillip Fulmer. It's the same spot where he ate on his first visit to UT.
WBIR 3:14 PM. EDT September 29, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Newport Animal Shelter likely to close
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender
-
Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop
-
Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe
-
Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor
-
Newport animal shelter could close
-
Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions
More Stories
-
Peyton Manning recalls why he wanted to come to TennesseeSep 29, 2017, 3:31 p.m.
-
Jury deliberating in Tyler Enix trialSep 29, 2017, 11:57 a.m.
-
Sevierville man charged in Gatlinburg woman's killingSep 29, 2017, 2:36 p.m.