Rock Gullickson on Hard Knocks grim reaper

Rock Gullickson played a prominent role in an episode of HBO's latest season of "Hard Knocks" with the Los Angeles Rams. He was responsible for telling players they needed to go see the head coach when they were about to be cut. In NFL parlance, he was th

WBIR 8:31 PM. EST January 10, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories