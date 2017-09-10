Sunday Sports Talk: Vols top Indiana State

Pat, Wes, and Chierstin talk about the Vols' win over the Sycamores, members of Team 121 praying for their families as Hurricane Irma approaches, and a possible re-location of the Vols' upcoming game with the Gators.

WBIR 3:34 PM. EDT September 10, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories