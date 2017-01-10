Tennessee Vols finish No. 22 in the AP poll

Tennessee Volunteers celebrate after defeating the Nebraska Cornhuskers 38-24 at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jim Brown, USA TODAY Sports, Jim Brown)

KNOXVILLE - The Tennessee Volunteers football team ended the season ranked No. 22 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll released Tuesday morning.

The Vols are ranked No. 22 in the final AP poll for a second consecutive season. Tennessee (9-4, 4-4 SEC) began this season ranked No. 9 in the AP poll.

UT was not ranked in the AP poll headed into its Music City Bowl contest against Nebraska.

Clemson finished the season ranked No. 1 after beating Alabama 35-31 in Monday night's College Football Playoff championship game.

The SEC finished with five ranked teams in the AP's final poll.

AP Top 25 poll

1. Clemson, ACC, 14-1

2. Alabama, SEC, 14-1

3. USC, Pac-12, 10-3

4. Washington, Pac-12, 12-2

5. Oklahoma, Big 12, 11-2

6. Ohio State, Big Ten, 11-2

7. Penn State, Big Ten, 11-3

8. Florida State, ACC, 10-3

9. Wisconsin, Big Ten, 11-3

10. Michigan, Big Ten, 10-3

11. Oklahoma State, Big 12, 10-3

12. Stanford, Pac-12, 10-3

13. LSU, SEC, 8-4

14. Florida, SEC, 9-4

15. Western Michigan, Mid-American, 13-1

16. Virginia Tech, ACC, 10-4

17. Colorado, Pac-12, 10-4

18. Western Virginia, Big 12, 10-3

19. South Florida, The American, 11-2

20. Miami (FL), ACC, 9-4

21. Louisville, ACC, 9-4

22. Tennessee, SEC, 9-4

23. Utah, Pac-12, 9-4

24. Auburn, SEC, 8-5

25. San Diego State, Mountain West, 11-3

