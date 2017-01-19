Tennessee Vols football Orange & White game set for April 22

Apr 12, 2014; Knoxville, TN, USA; A general view Neyland Stadium during the Tennessee Volunteers orange and white spring game. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Randy Sartin, Custom)

KNOXVILLE - The University of Tennessee football team will hold its annual Orange and White game on April 22.

The annual spring game has a 4 p.m. ET start at Neyland Stadium.

Admission and parking for the Orange and White game are free.

Tennessee will celebrate Fan Appreciation Day before the game. UT players and head coach Butch Jones will sign autographs. The mascot Smokey, along with the Tennessee cheer and dance team, will be available for photos.

Last year’s spring game drew 67,027 fans to Neyland Stadium. UT had 73,081 fans for the 1986 spring game, which is a program record.

Tennessee (9-4, 4-4 SEC) finished the 2016 season ranked No. 22 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after a 38-24 win in the Music City Bowl over Nebraska.

Go to UTSports.com for more information.

Graph: UT Orange and White game fan attendance since 2013

