Tennessee Vols head to Nashville for Music City Bowl

KNOXVILLE - The Tennessee Volunteers football team held its final on-campus practice of the season on Monday ahead of the team’s Music City Bowl contest against Nebraska.

UT players and coaches departed for Nashville on Monday afternoon. The Vols play the Cornhuskers on Friday afternoon at Nissan Stadium.

“Every bowl game is very, very special,” Vols head coach Butch Jones said. “All it takes is one year is for a year to be without a bowl game, and you realize how special it is.”

Tennessee (8-4, 4-4 SEC) plays in its 52nd bowl game in school history. Friday’s contest also marks UT’s third-straight year in a bowl game against a Big 10 opponent.

“Everything is about our seniors and our seniors going out the right way,” Vols head coach Butch Jones said. “They’ll remember this game for the rest of their lives. This is the last time they’ll play at the University of Tennessee.”

The Music City Bowl is also senior quarterback Joshua Dobbs’ final game at UT.

“When you’re a part of our football program, is Tennessee football better because you were a part of it?” Jones said. “I think everyone can agree on this. Tennessee is in a much better place because of Josh Dobbs.”

Dobbs has compiled a 22-12 record as a starting quarterback.

Jones said he hasn’t “come to grips” with Dobbs’ last play as a Tennessee Vol.

“He’s a winner. On the field, off the field, you know we talk about being a champion for life, and I want to say there’s seven college football programs that have that motto, so when I said it, it didn’t resonate very well,” Jones said. “It’s about being an individual champion, and he’ll accomplish anything he puts his mind to.”

Kickoff for the Friday’s Music City Bowl is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The game airs on ESPN.

