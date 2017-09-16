Tennessee vs. Florida live updates

Sep 9, 2017; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Butch Jones yells to his team against Indiana State Sycamores in the second half at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee defeated Indiana State 42-7. Mandatory Credit: Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Crystal LoGiudice, Custom)

The No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers are set to visit the No. 24 Florida Gators for their first SEC game of 2017.

The game is taking place in Gainesville after the threat of Hurricane Irma forced the conference and schools to look at alternate, neutral site locations.

Junior quarterback Quinten Dormady has officially taken over the reins as the Vols' starter, per the team's Week 3 depth chart. Dormady's last time out in Tennessee's 42-7 win over Indiana State saw him go 13-of-18 for 194 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

Dormady will have a trio of new weapons to choose from in the passing game; wide receivers Josh Smith, LaTrell Williams and Tyler Byrd are expected to play Saturday. Smith missed the first two games with a shoulder injury, while Williams and Byrd were held out from the Indiana State game.

Defensive back Todd Kelly Jr. will miss the Florida game, and potentially the rest of the season, with a knee injury.

Kick returner and safety Evan Berry will miss Saturday's game, too. Freshman Ty Chandler is expected to handle kick return duties, as he did rather successfully against Indiana State.

The Gators cancelled their Week 2 game against Northern Colorado due to the hurricane.

Florida had suspended ten players prior to the start of the season, including star wide receiver Antonio Callaway and top running back Jordan Scarlett. It is unclear whether they will play against the Vols. Coach Jim McElwain said there was no update on the suspended players during his Wednesday news conference, likely indicating they would return for Saturday's game.

We will update this article with in-game developments.

Tweets by WBIRSports

© 2017 WBIR.COM