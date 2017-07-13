Dec 30, 2016; Nashville , TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back John Kelly (4) rushes for touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jim Brown, Custom)

Good news: the Vols' fall camp will start sooner than anticipated.

Players will report for fall camp on Friday, July 28. Practice begins the following day.

UT Football also announced in a news release that the team's media day will take place Sunday, August 13.

Team 121 will play its first game against Georgia Tech on Monday, September 4 - which is also Labor Day. The Vols will play the Yellow Jackets at the Mercedes-Benz Dome in Atlanta as part of the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff.

