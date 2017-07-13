WBIR
UT Football announces fall camp dates

Tennessee players will report to fall camp July 28, with the first practice July 29.

Luke Slabaugh, WBIR 12:34 AM. EDT July 14, 2017

Good news: the Vols' fall camp will start sooner than anticipated.

Players will report for fall camp on Friday, July 28. Practice begins the following day.

UT Football also announced in a news release that the team's media day will take place Sunday, August 13.

 Team 121 will play its first game against Georgia Tech on Monday, September 4 - which is also Labor Day. The Vols will play the Yellow Jackets at the Mercedes-Benz Dome in Atlanta as part of the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff. 

