VFL Eric Berry and the Kansas City Chiefs have reached a six-year, $78 million deal.

Berry, 28, will get $40 million guaranteed and a $20 million signing bonus, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal will make Berry the highest paid safety in the NFL.

In seven seasons as a professional football player, Berry has caught 14 interceptions and returned those for a combined 374 yards and five touchdowns. Berry tied his career high with four interceptions during the 2016 season.

Berry was diagnosed with lymphoma in November 2014, but returned in time to play at the start of the 2015 NFL season. He's been widely regarded as a positive influence in the Chiefs' locker room.

The Atlanta, Ga. native played for Tennessee from 2007-2009. Berry totaled 14 interceptions for 494 yards while on Rocky Top. The Chiefs drafted him with the fifth overall pick in the 2010 draft.

